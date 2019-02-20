Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes addresses Kareem Hunt signing with Browns

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke publicly about former teammate Kareem Hunt on Tuesday.

The Chiefs released the running back in early December after reports and a video surfaced of Hunt appearing to shove and kick a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February 2018. He then agreed to a deal with the Browns earlier this month.

"It's something where he gets another opportunity," Mahomes said, via the Associated Press. "I'm sure they will have things that he needs to do off the field in order to be on the field playing. Kareem is a great player, great running back."

Cleveland general manager John Dorsey said the team will have a zero-tolerance policy with Hunt.

“Let's find out what's in that person, and I truly, in my heart of hearts, believe there is a humble soul within that person," Dorsey said in mid-February, via Cleveland.com. "He owns up to it, he admits it. He understands the magnitude of it and he wants to prove to people that it was an isolated mistake that will never happen again.’’



