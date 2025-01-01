Chiefs to sit Patrick Mahomes, start Carson Wentz in Week 18 finale vs. Broncos

Carson Wentz could hold several AFC teams' playoff fates in his hands.

With the No. 1 seed in the conference already secured, the Kansas City Chiefs will turn to their backup quarterback to start Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos in place of Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday.

Several other starters will join Mahomes in sitting out the regular-season finale, giving them potentially up to 25 days between their last game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas and a divisional-round playoff matchup.

"It wasn't a hard decision," Reid said at a news conference. "I've been through it before. I'm not too worried. It gives the other guys an opportunity to grow."

Reid's move could have wide-reaching effects on the AFC playoff picture. With a win Sunday, the Denver Broncos can clinch the final wild-card berth in the conference and end the NFL's second-longest playoff drought (eight seasons). If they fall to the Chiefs, however, the Miami Dolphins would get in with a win over the New York Jets. If both falter, the Cincinnati Bengals would get a berth so long as they also beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Wentz, 32, signed with the Chiefs this offseason and has completed both of his pass attempts this season for 20 yards. He last started a game in Week 18 for the Los Angeles Rams to close out the 2023-24 season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carson Wentz to start, Patrick Mahomes to sit in Chiefs' Week 18 game