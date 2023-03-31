Chiefs are re-signing special-teams standout Deon Bush to a one-year deal, source says

The Chiefs on Friday ensured a level of stability on special teams by bringing back a core contributor from 2022.

The Chiefs are re-signing safety Deon Bush to a one-year deal, a source familiar with the situation confirmed with The Star. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Bush, 29, originally joined the Chiefs on a one-year contract in 2022, and then became a steady presence on the Chiefs’ special-teams unit, totaling the second-highest snaps (317) behind cornerback Chris Lammons (322). Bush appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Chiefs last season and contributed just 71 snaps on defense in a backup role.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Bush entered the league in 2016 as a fourth-round pick out of Miami with the Chicago Bears. He spent six seasons in Chicago before signing with the Chiefs last offseason.

In his career, Bush has appeared in 95 games with 12 starts, totaling 100 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. Bush has made his mark on special teams, where he has totaled 1,484 career snaps compared to 1,143 defensive snaps.

ESPN first reported the news on Bush returning to the Chiefs.