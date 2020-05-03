Source: Chiefs sign undrafted former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson

The former No. 1 prep quarterback in the nation is signing with the Super Bowl champions.

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, a source told Yahoo Sports on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Patterson, who was the consensus top prep quarterback in the nation in 2016, went undrafted last month after starting 13 games in each of the last two years for the Wolverines.

During his time at Michigan, Patterson compiled a 19-7 record as a starter and threw 45 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. In 2019, he completed 56 percent of his passes for 3,061 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions

Patterson landed in Ann Arbor after spending the first two years of his college career at Ole Miss, where he played in 10 games across two seasons. Patterson was allowed to transfer freely after the 2017 season, when the NCAA decided it would ban Ole Miss from postseason play in 2018 for rules violations.

Patterson joins a Kansas City quarterback roster that includes the league’s 2018 MVP, Patrick Mahomes, and a veteran backup in Chad Henne. The Chiefs also signed Jordan Ta’amu, 22, who starred in the XFL this spring.

