Chiefs sent a special (and large) Super Bowl LVII keepsake to season-ticket holders
Chiefs players received their Super Bowl LVII championship rings in June during a swanky ceremony at Union Station.
The team’s cheerleaders got their rings Wednesday at a function at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
And this week, the team’s season-ticket holders received a special gift inspired by the Chiefs championship rings.
It’s too big to be worn on a person’s hand, but this still seems like a neat keepsake for those Chiefs fans.
Here’s a closer look at the paperweight that looks like a ring.
A fan name Sara shared on X (née Twitter): “I got my season ticket member gift yesterday from the @chiefs and I absolutely LOVE IT! It’s a Super Bowl ring replica that’s a paperweight! READY FOR A REPEAT!”
I got my season ticket member gift yesterday from the @chiefs and I absolutely LOVE IT! It’s a Super Bowl ring replica that’s a paperweight! ️
READY FOR A REPEAT! pic.twitter.com/ulC7U7nqUm
— EDNA MODES (@rock_chalk_sara) August 24, 2023
X user Josh Chavis wrote: “Been getting these season ticket member gifts from the @Chiefs for 12 years now, and my jaw was on the floor when I opened this one. Absolutely blown away!”
Been getting these season ticket member gifts from the @Chiefs for 12 years now, and my jaw was on the floor when I opened this one.
Absolutely blown away! pic.twitter.com/lWNOYV9t0R
— Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) August 24, 2023
Here are a few more social-media posts from Chiefs’ season-ticket members about the paperweight.
Chiefs Season Ticket gift is pretty cool. A Super Bowl ring paper weight. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LblNiWsKD3
— Brad Wayland (@bradwayland) August 23, 2023
The @Chiefs Season Ticket Holder gift gets better every year #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/9gGt7ohtdH
— Anni (@Kc_Anni) August 24, 2023
Blown away again this year by @Chiefs season ticket holder gift!! Much appreciated keep sake!! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/wdgTbbY45b
— SHUKC (@OdoggBrox) August 23, 2023