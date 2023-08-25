Chiefs sent a special (and large) Super Bowl LVII keepsake to season-ticket holders

Chiefs players received their Super Bowl LVII championship rings in June during a swanky ceremony at Union Station.

The team’s cheerleaders got their rings Wednesday at a function at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

And this week, the team’s season-ticket holders received a special gift inspired by the Chiefs championship rings.

It’s too big to be worn on a person’s hand, but this still seems like a neat keepsake for those Chiefs fans.

Here’s a closer look at the paperweight that looks like a ring.

Here is a closer look at the gift given to Chiefs’ season-ticket members.

A fan name Sara shared on X (née Twitter): “I got my season ticket member gift yesterday from the @chiefs and I absolutely LOVE IT! It’s a Super Bowl ring replica that’s a paperweight! READY FOR A REPEAT!”

X user Josh Chavis wrote: “Been getting these season ticket member gifts from the @Chiefs for 12 years now, and my jaw was on the floor when I opened this one. Absolutely blown away!”

Here are a few more social-media posts from Chiefs’ season-ticket members about the paperweight.

