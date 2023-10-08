Chiefs safety Justin Reid was hit in the back by an official’s penalty flag on Sunday

Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was penalized during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

But teammate Justin Reid was the one to get hit by the flag.

Literally.

The Vikings ran a first-down play from the Chiefs’ 33-yard line when Wharton was called for grabbing a Minnesota player. Reid, the Chiefs safety, was behind the play and so was the official who tossed the penalty flag.

It hit Reid in the back, although he didn’t seem too upset, but it was a funny moment from the game (you can see it on the right side of the video below from X user Will Ragatz).