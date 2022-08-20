Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis gets another sack and this celebration was much better

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com
The Chiefs players are looking to improve each week during the preseason, and rookie defensive end George Karlaftis did just that Saturday against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium.

But this was in area that has nothing to do with job performance.

In the Chiefs’ preseason game last week against the Bears, Karlaftis picked up a sack but his ensuing celebration left much to be desired.

“The only thing we have to work on is his (sack) celebration, because I don’t know what that was,” a smiling Patrick Mahomes told reporters after the Bears game. “He did like a double-arm flex down. I’ve never seen that one. I was like at least go up with the flex if you’re going to do something.

“So we’re going to work on that, and we’ll get back to you.”

Karlaftis didn’t shy away from the playful criticism.

“Yeah, I’d agree,” he told The Star’s Vahe Gregorian. “You know, you get all excited and you don’t really know what to think, and you end up running around like a chicken with its head cut off, you know? But that will come with time.”

The celebration looked much better Saturday against the Commanders as he took down quarterback Carson Wentz.

Here is the sack and the reaction from Karlaftis.

The NFL put the celebrations from the two sacks side by side.

