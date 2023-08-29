Chiefs reveal 53-man roster. Here’s how many players they kept at each position

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 53-man roster ... for now, at least.

KC released its list of cuts Tuesday afternoon, getting down to the NFL-mandated number of players for Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

There were a few mild surprises. The Chiefs, for instance, cut quarterback Shane Buechele and running back La’Mical Perine, who at times had impressed with their preseason performances.

KC also kept undrafted rookie Cam Jones, giving the team six linebackers at a position with plenty of depth.

The Chiefs cut a pair of recent draft picks, too. Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, was waived, along with offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, who was a fifth-round selection last season.

Things aren’t entirely settled yet. All NFL players with fewer than four years of accrued service time are subject to waivers, which run at 11 a.m. Wednesday. KC (or any other team) could add players via that route then, which would require additional cuts to the roster.

The Chiefs also could sign some of their previously released players back to the roster if they elect to put anyone on injured reserve; placement on that list requires a player to sit out at least the first four weeks of the season.

Once waivers clear Wednesday, KC can also start putting together its 16-man practice squad. That means many familiar names could be returning to the team’s locker room within 24 hours.

Another note: The Chiefs placed defensive lineman Chris Jones on the NFL’s “reserve/did not report” list. Jones, who has held out of training camp while seeking a long-term deal with the team, does not yet count against the Chiefs’ 53-man limit.

Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ initial roster and a listing of how many players the team kept at each position.

Quarterbacks (2)

Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert

Running backs (3)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon

Receivers (7)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice, Richie James, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross

Story continues

Tight ends (3)

Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell

Offensive linemen (10)

Donovan Smith, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Prince Tega Wanogho, Wanya Morris, Nick Allegretti, Mike Caliendo, Lucas Niang

Defensive linemen (10)

George Karlaftis, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Turk Wharton, Malik Herring, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Matt Dickerson, BJ Thompson, Neil Farrell Jr. (acquired via trade from Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday)

Linebackers (6)

Nick Bolton, Willie Gay, Leo Chenal, Drue Tranquill, Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones

Cornerbacks (5)

L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones

Safeties (4)

Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Mike Edwards, Chamarri Conner.

Specialists (3)

Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester.

(DE Charles Omenihu is not on the initial 53-man roster because of his six-game suspension to start the season; DT Chris Jones was placed on the “reserve/did not report” list, which means he didn’t require a 53-man spot.)

Here’s a look at how many players the Chiefs have kept at every position during coach Andy Reid’s previous 10 seasons.