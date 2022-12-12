Chiefs report card: On the way to making honor roll, KC fooled around and barely passed

Through most of the first half, the idea to flex the Chiefs-Broncos game from prime-time to the afternoon made sense.

Then tension entered the game and the Chiefs had to hold on to a 34-28 victory at Empower Field at Mile High.

Here’s how we graded the Chiefs after they hung on for their 10th win, at 10-3:

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Whether a scripted screen play or sneaking out of the backfield as as an escape valve, running back Jerick McKinnon recorded his most productive game with the Chiefs. His 112 yards on seven receptions were season bests and he caught two touchdown passes for the first time in a Chiefs uniform.

Next: The Chiefs finish their road trip with a game at the Houston Texans. It will mark the Chiefs’ third straight game away from GEHA Field at Arrowhead. The Texans lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-23 on Sunday to fall to 1-11-1. The game in Houston kicks off at noon and will be televised by CBS.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: D

Remarkably creative and uncharacteristically sloppy. This was the best and worst of Patrick Mahomes, and as is usually the case, there was more good than bad.

The no-look flip to McKinnon that turned into a 56-yard touchdown falls into the genius category. The strength to hold up long enough for a TD pass to JuJu Schuster was pure, inventive Mahomes.

But the second of his three interceptions was terrible execution. Mahomes jumped, underthrew the ball, and Patrick Surtain scooped it off the ground. The pick led to a second straight Broncos touchdown and changed the game’s momentum.

Tight end Travis Kelce reached a pair of milestones, becoming the fifth to amass 10,000 receiving yards while recording his seventh 1,000-yard season.

Rushing offense: B

Isiah Pacheco probably should have had more carries, especially early in the second half as the game tightened. He ran well, often behind good blocking, and finished with 70 yards. McKinnon and Pacheco picked up big yards on the final drive to clinch the game.

Story continues

But the Chiefs need to mix things up when fullback Michael Burton comes into games. Everyone in the stadium knew he’d get the ball on a third-and-1 and sure enough he was stuffed on a fourth-quarter play.

Passing defense: B

On each of the Broncos’ first three possessions, the Chiefs recorded a sack to end the drive. On the fourth, Willie Gay Jr. tipped a Russell Wilson pass back to himself and returned it for a touchdown.

It was the perfect start for the Chiefs. Then things fell apart for a few series. The Chiefs bailed out Denver with a 46-yard pass interference penalty on rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on a fourth down.

But the Chiefs turned in another pivotal play when Chris Jones pressured backup quarterback Brett Rypien into a poor throw that L’Jarius Sneed intercepted to keep the KC lead at six.

Rushing defense: C

When he got out of the pocket, Wilson was the biggest weapon for the Broncos. He finished with 57 rushing yards and Denver had 106 as a team. The Broncos recorded a season high in points, but credit their defense, especially late in the first half, for setting up their offense in good position.

Special teams: A

Good bounce-back day for Harrison Butker, who made field goals of 35 and 45 yards and hasn’t missed a field-goal attempt against the Broncos in his career. He’s 31 for 31. Punter Tommy Townsend boomed three punts, including a 76 yarder, and averaged 66.3 per boot.