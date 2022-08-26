KC Chiefs’ report card vs. Packers: nice effort, but enough preseason practice tests

Now the drama begins.

The Chiefs’ 17-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday closed out the preseason and signaled the beginning of final deliberations on the roster, which must be trimmed from 80 to 53 players by next Tuesday.

The Chiefs finished the preseason with a 2-1 record. Patrick Mahomes, who came onto the field only to run the Len Dawson-tribute huddle and left after a delay-of-game penalty, led three touchdown drives in three possessions. The starting defense forced six punts on six opposing drives.

The Chiefs are ready for the regular season.

Next: A break. The Chiefs and Packers were the first teams to finish the preseason. The Chiefs open the regular season on Sept. 11 at the Arizona Cardinals. The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on CBS.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Do the Chiefs need to put Shane Buechele on the roster? He was sharp on Thursday and throughout the preseason. Against the Packers, Buechele completed 11 of 16 for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He carried a perfect passer rating through most of the third quarter.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: B

The Chiefs were sputtering in the passing game with Chad Henne. Buechele came in the second quarter and turned in the biggest play for the Chiefs in the preseason, a 54-yard touchdown strike to tight end Matt Bushman. Will the Chiefs look for a fourth tight end with Blake Bell’s hip surgery?

Buechele to Bushman struck again in the third quarter, this time from 2 yards. Wide receiver Daurice Fountain, who set up the score with a 29-yard reception down the sideline, threw the key block to set up the touchdown. Bushman finished with three receptions for 73 yards but left the game with a shoulder injury.

Rushing offense: B

On the Chiefs’ first snap, Ronald Jones took the handoff and rumbled for an 8-yard gain. It was the longest gain by a running back in the preseason. Jones and Isiah Pacheco were the primary ball carriers Thursday.

It had been a quiet preseason for Jones, the former Tampa Bay Buc: In the previous two games, Jones had four carries for 1 yard and one reception for 3 yards.

Story continues

The best running game for the Chiefs in the preseason produced more than 100 yards. The worst moment: A fourth-and-1 opportunity became a disaster when the Chiefs offensive lineman let a defender blow by untouched to drop Pacheco for a 2-yard loss.

Passing defense: B

Linebacker Darius Harris put together a terrific sequence with three straight tackles, two on short passes that produced a total of minus-1 yard. But on the third-down play, cornerback Joshua Williams was flagged for a face mask, keeping the defense on the field. Rookie safety Bryan Cook came up with an interception late in the first half.

Jordan Love, who lost to the Chiefs 13-7 in the regular-season last year, was unimpressive in three quarters for Green Bay.

Rushing defense: B

The defensive starters did it again. Most of the first team played two series and the Packers punted on both. That’s six possessions for Chiefs’ defense and six punts. Turk Wharton picked up an early sack. The Chiefs, especially linebacker Jermaine Carter, looked bad on the Packers’ touchdown, a 24-yard run by Tyler Goodson.

Special teams: A

There were several good moments for the Chiefs. Skyy Moore returned a punt 35 yards. Harrison Butker, who boomed a 71-yard field goal in warm-ups, was good from 44. Corey Coleman returned the second-half kickoff 45 yards. And the kickoff coverage was exceptional.

Joshua Williams turned in the biggest special teams gaffe, running into Packers kicker Ramiz Ahmed on a field-goal attempt.