Chiefs’ report card: Comeback-infused grades just good enough to beat Las Vegas Raiders

Blair Kerkhoff
·3 min read
Charlie Riedel/AP

The Chiefs won a wild one 30-29.

Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes, all to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs fell behind 17-0 but fought back in the second half. Arrowhead fans booed referee Carl Cheffers with all their gusto after he called a roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones.

But in the end, the Chiefs’ defense held the Raiders, who were desperately trying to drive into field goal range. The Chiefs improved to 4-1, the Raiders fell to 1-4.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Only once in his career has Travis Kelce caught three touchdown passes in a game, and that was in the Division Round playoff victory over the Houston Texans in 2019. Monday was his first four-score game, and that matches a Chiefs record set by Frank Jackson in 1964.

The Patrick Mahomes-to-Kelce connection in the red zone was unstoppable. Kelce now has a touchdown in four of the Chiefs’ five games and six for the season.

Next: The Chiefs play host to the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBS (Ch. 5)

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: A

Mahomes was on for much of the game and was especially effective wen rolling out and moving the pocket to avoid Maxx Crosby and the Raiders’ pass rush. Crosby was dominating his old college teammate, Andrew Wylie. The battle evened up after halftime.

Rushing offense: C

Not much space for big gains, except for one outstanding run by Jerick McKinnon, who broke a couple of tackles, got a great downfield block by Nick Allegretti and rumbled for a 30-yard gain. McKinnon finished with 53 yards on eight carries.

Passing defense: C

What a lousy start and finish for the Chiefs. Rashad Fenton got torched by Davante Adams on a gusty fourth-down call that went for a 58-yard touchdown for the game’s first score. The Raiders’ other first-half touchdown drive came when Jaylen Watson and Fenton were called for pass interference, two flags that cost the Chiefs 45 yards.

Technically, the roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones falls here, but he doesn’t get dinged for that. Watson and Bryan Cook were the victims of a late Derek Carr touchdown pass, again to Adams over the top. Las Vegas was hurt by the absence of tight end Darren Waller, who injured in the first half and did not return.

Rushing defense: D

The Chiefs couldn’t handle Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 154 yards. He was especially strong when the Raiders employed and extra offensive lineman. But the Chiefs got the ultimate stop. The Raiders made it 30-29 with 4:27 remaining and went for two. The ball went to Jacobs but he was stopped short by Chris Jones.

Special teams: B

On the day reserve kicker Matthew Wright hit a franchise record 59-yard field goal just before halftime, the Chiefs don’t get an A here. Wright missed a 41-yarder and would have another miss on his total were it not for a questionable holding call against the Raiders. That flag on Wright’s ill-fated attempt gave the Chiefs new life and a fresh set of downs.

The Chiefs need usual starting kicker Harrison Butker back from his ankle injury. Andy Reid believed the situation was bad enough to go for two after the Chiefs made it 30-23 instead of attempting the extra point.

