Chiefs RB requested release on Twitter last week. Andy Reid addressed that topic Friday

Seven days ago, on a Friday night during the Chiefs’ bye week, running back Ronald Jones sent a Twitter post that quickly went viral.

Sure would like a RELEASE right about now — Rojo ひ “The Breeze” (@rojo) October 29, 2022

Jones, who signed as a free agent with the Chiefs in March, has yet to be elevated to the active roster in Kansas City’s seven games this season.

Coach Andy Reid was asked about Jones’ situation Friday, specifically about managing expectations for guys like Jones who aren’t playing as much as they’d like.

“I mean, listen, Ronald would be playing for most teams, and it just didn’t work out,” Reid said. “It’s a weird deal, because this is what happens with guys.”

Jones, when approached by The Star in the locker room Friday, declined comment.

Reid said he’d recently talked with Jones, saying he’d spoken with him “yesterday or day before yesterday, whenever it was.”

“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that (with the tweet), but I appreciate his passion.”

Jones, 25, surpassed 100 carries in each of his last three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That included a 978-yard rushing season in 2020.

After signing in March, Jones told reporters he was eager to have an opportunity to contribute to the Chiefs offense.

“I think that’s another thing about Andy Reid’s system — everybody is going to eat,” Jones said then. “I’m excited to see my number get called and take it from there.”

Jones was on the verge of getting cut in August before a strong showing in the Chiefs’ final preseason game against Green Bay led to him making the initial 53-man roster. Reid spoke Friday about how Jones’ late impression with coaches impacted his standing on the roster.

“Not until right at the end of training camp did he turn it on or whatever, and show us that he was handling the offense. By that time, the other guys had solidified their spots,” Reid said. “So it doesn’t mean he can’t play. I mean, he’s a good football player. We’ve got a couple guys like that.”

The Chiefs have rotated carries among their three running backs — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon — so far this season. Edwards-Helaire leads KC with 65 rushes, though Pacheco made his first start last game as the coaching staff worked to get him more snaps.

All three players have remained healthy, leaving Jones outside of the team’s three-man RB rotation.

Perhaps injuries could change that in the future. Reid said Friday the Chiefs were “blessed to have” Jones while also saying the team appreciated his work and how he’s handled himself.

“He wants to play. That’s what he wants to do,” Reid said. “You can’t blame him for that.”