Chiefs' Rashee Rice Turns Himself In to Police in Connection to Multi-Vehicle Crash in Dallas

The 2024 Super Bowl champion now faces eight felony charges

Mike Carlson/Getty Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice is in police custody following an arrest warrant that was issued for the pro athlete in connection to a multi-car collision in Dallas.

An employee with the Glenn Heights Police Department said the wide receiver, 23, turned himself in on Thursday, April 11 and processed at DeSoto Regional Jail, in connection to the March 30 incident, PEOPLE can confirm. The Dallas Police Department also confirmed in a statement that Rice turned himself in.

For now, the police department has “nothing further” to add.

According to online jail records, Rice's bond was set at $5,000 for each of the eight felony charges he faces. He was released after posting $40,000 bond, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

PEOPLE reached out to an attorney for Rice but did not immediately hear back.

David Eulitt/Getty Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs, 2023

The NFL player​​ faces eight felony charges in the case — six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault, according to the arrest warrant, per WFAA.

An investigation conducted by the Dallas Police Department found that the athlete had been driving a Lamborghini while 21-year-old Theodore Knox was in a Corvette, which was leased in Rice's name.

Both are alleged to have been speeding in the left lane of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard when Rice’s car reportedly hit the center median wall, causing four other vehicles to collide with each other.

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Police Department said that Knox “is not in custody at this time.”

Knox is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Two of the individuals were treated by Dallas Fire Rescue for minor injuries at the scene of the accident. Two others were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

Norm Hall/Getty Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs, 2023

“Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly," his attorney, Texas State Senator Royce West, previously said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Rice also shared a statement via social media taking "full responsibility" for his actions.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s incident,” he wrote. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident," he concluded.

Rice recently joined the Chiefs during the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie helped the Chiefs win the 2024 Super Bowl in February.

