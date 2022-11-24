Chiefs-Rams prediction: Here’s the awkward spot L.A. finds itself in vs. Kansas City

Jesse Newell
·2 min read
Mark J. Terrill/AP

The Details

Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Central on Sunday

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

TV: FOX (Ch. 4) in Kansas City

Radio: WDAF (106.5 FM) in Kansas City

Line: Chiefs by 15 1/2.

Jesse Newell’s prediction

For the second straight week, Kansas City is facing a Los Angeles team that injuries have decimated.

The Rams have a comprehensive medical report this week. Most importantly, though, they will be missing quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) and receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) — the two offensive players most responsible for the team’s Super Bowl run last season.

L.A. coach Sean McVay is left with an offense of mismatched parts without them. The Rams’ offensive line has the second-worst Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade in the NFL, while the team’s running backs have combined for the worst “run” grade.

That’s not exactly encouraging news for backup QB Bryce Perkins in what is likely to be his first professional start. He’s been OK passing-wise in a small sample this season, but obviously it will be a big ask to have him carry an offense that doesn’t have much else going for it.

The good news for the Rams is their defense remains both healthy and good. That starts with first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Donald on the defensive line, though linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Jalen Ramsey have also been dominant this season at their respective positions.

This feels, to me, like it’ll be a low-scoring affair. Coach Andy Reid seems to sometimes keep things pretty vanilla in contests where KC is heavily favored, and this one would undoubtedly qualify, considering the lopsided Vegas line.

The Rams stop the run better than any team, and their pass rush and coverage are good enough to provide issues should the Chiefs not enter this one with the appropriate amount of focus and intensity.

I like the Chiefs for the win, but give me the Rams to cover that hefty 15 1/2-point spread.

Chiefs 24, Rams 14

Jesse’s pick to cover spread: Los Angeles

Last game prediction: Chiefs 24, Chargers 21 (Actual: Chiefs 30-27) ✔️

This year’s record vs. spread: 6-4

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi