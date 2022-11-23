Chiefs-Rams game on Sunday will be seen in all or part of every state except one

The long holiday weekend will be a perfect time to get your fill of turkey, sides, desserts and football.

In addition to a full slate of college games, NFL fans in Kansas City will have an opportunity to see half of the 16 games on the Week 12 schedule.

It begins with a tripleheader of games on Thanksgiving Day. There will be three more on Sunday afternoon.

As a prelude to the Chiefs’ game against the Rams, Fox 4 will show the Jets-Bears game, which starts at noon. KCTV-5 will air the Bengals-Titans game at noon.

Then there are games on Sunday and Monday nights. Now that’s a football feast.

The Chiefs-Rams game will be Fox Sports’ big game of the NFL weekend and fans in all but one of the 50 states will see the game. Here is the TV map from 506Sports.com.

The game will be seen in at least part of every state except Louisiana.

Here are the broadcast teams for the Thanksgiving day games.

Bills at Lions, 11:30 a.m. on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Giants at Cowboys, 3:30 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Patriots at Vikings, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett and Tony Dungy with Melissa Stark

Here are the Sunday and Monday broadcaster pairings.

Bears at Jets, noon on Fox: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver

Bengals at Titans, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Falcons at Commanders, noon on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Kristina Pink

Ravens at Jaguars, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Amanda Renner

Broncos at Panthers, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Robert Smith and Jennifer Hale

Texans at Dolphins, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely and Aditi Kinkhabwala

Buccaneers at Browns, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake

Chargers at Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Raiders at Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross

Rams at Chiefs, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Burkhardt and Olsen with Andrews and Rinaldi

Saints at 49ers, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

Packers at Eagles, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark

Steelers at Colts, 7:15 p.m. Monday on ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters