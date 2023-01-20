Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he may make change to his famous hairstyle

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has starred in a number of Head & Shoulders commercials and his hair style has been emulated around Kansas City.

And one of his State Farm ads featured his brother and others getting a haircut like the one Mahomes has.

But he’s not the only NFL quarterback with a head of hair that has been noticed by others. ESPN and NFL.com are among the outlets that have written about Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s flowing locks.

Lawrence and the Jaguars will be at Arrowhead Stadium for Saturday’s AFC Divisional playoff game, and Mahomes was asked by KCSP-AM’s Carrington Harrison if he would swap his hair for Lawrence’s if given the chance.

Mahomes said he has pondered making a change.

“I have been thinking about switching my hair up,” Mahomes said Thursday. “So this offseason, I’m thinking about doing a little change to the hairstyle, so we’ll see. I might bring ‘the Trevor Lawrence’ back next year.”

OK, Mahomes was joking about the Lawrence haircut, but it would be something to see.

Harrison told Mahomes he would have to give people some advance notice if he did switch things up with his hairstyle.

“I’ll let (my wife) Brittany and my family know and then I’ll let Head & Shoulders know,” Mahomes said. “I’m sure they’ll have something to say about it as well.”