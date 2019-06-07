Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes blasts home run at Royals celebrity softball game

Patrick Mahomes can do it all.

The Chiefs quarterback and reigning MVP dazzled NFL fans with some big-time plays throughout 2018-19. But he showcased why he was once a top baseball prospect Friday when he sent a ball over the wall at Kauffman Stadium during the Royals' Big Slick Celebrity Softball game.

The pitcher threw him a hot dog.

And you know @PatrickMahomes brought ketchup. #BigSlickKC pic.twitter.com/LBYIIkQamk

— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 7, 2019

Mahomes played baseball and football at Texas Tech but ultimately fully committed to the gridiron. His decision to become a quarterback, rather than a pitcher like his father who spent 11 seasons in MLB, appears to have panned out.

Kansas City finished last season 12-4 and fell to the Patriots in a 37-31 overtime loss in the AFC title game. Although the season didn't conclude how he wanted it to, Mahomes had a historic year. The second-year gunslinger threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in the campaign.

The Chiefs will return their most important piece in 2019-20, and they'll be looking to take things up a notch by getting to the Super Bowl. So don't expect to see Mahomes hitting too many more dingers.