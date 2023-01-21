Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes returns in second half despite ankle injury vs. Jaguars

Safid Deen, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to start the second half of Saturday’s divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury that forced him from the game.

During one of his first plays back, Mahomes ran for a first down. The Chiefs said the QB was questionable to return when he left the game midway in the second quarter.

Mahomes suffered the injury when he was taken down by Jaguars linebacker Arden Key and defensive lineman Corey Peters after a passing play with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Mahomes' leg went sideways during the takedown.

Mahomes briefly limped toward the Chiefs sideline, and returned to the field to finish the first quarter. As the first quarter ended, Mahomes limped to the sidelines to be evaluated on the bench. He got his ankle taped and returned to the game as the second quarter began to finish a field-goal drive.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw 41 touchdowns during the regular season.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw 41 touchdowns during the regular season.

NBC reported early in the second quarter that Mahomes appeared adamant during a conversation with Chiefs coach Andy Reid and a trainer. But Mahomes left for the locker room several minutes later and was shown back on the sidelines later in the quarter.

Chad Henne, the Chiefs’ 37-year-old backup, entered the game midway through the second quarter in place of Mahomes.

Mahomes was 12 of 15 passing for 84 yards before leaving, throwing an 8-yard touchdown to tight end Travis Kelce on Kansas City’s first drive. The Jaguars responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to receiver Christian Kirk in the first quarter.

Henne threw his first career playoff touchdown on his first drive, connecting on a 1-yard score to tight end Travis Kelce to increase Kansas City's lead to 17-7 with 3:54 left until halftime. The drive was aided by a 39-yard run by running back Isiah Pacheco.

Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson kicked a 41-yard field goal with 27 seconds left in the second quarter to narrow the score 17-10 at halftime.

The Chiefs, the top seed in the AFC, are playing their first playoff game after a bye last week. The Jaguars entered the game after a thrilling comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.

The winner of Saturday’s game would reach the AFC championship game – against the winner of Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patrick Mahomes injures ankle, then returns to Chiefs playoff game

Latest Stories

  • Chad Henne steps in for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans chant his name after 98-yard TD drive vs. Jaguars

    Chad Henne came through in a big moment for the Chiefs.

  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 3 keys to AFC divisional round NFL playoff game

    The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the first time in the NFL playoffs. Here are three keys to the AFC divisional contest.

  • Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Kansas City's divisional playoff game against Jacksonville after halftime Saturday, bouncing onto the field on the balky right ankle that was heavily taped during the first half. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter when he moved up in the pocket and Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key landed on his ankle. The All-Pro quarterback managed to make it to the end of the quarter, when the Chiefs training staff wrapped his ankle, and Mahomes then led his teamto a field goal to regain a 10-7 lead.

  • NFL divisional round predictions: farewell to the Bengals and Cowboys

    Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?

  • Live updates: Kansas City Chiefs lead Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC divisional game

    Follow all the action and get updates on the score throughout Saturday’s playoff game.

  • Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

    Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

  • Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes returns after ankle injury, briefly replaced by Chad Henne vs. Jaguars

    Patrick Mahomes came up hobbling after a Jaguars defender landed on his ankle in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon.

  • Canucks players in 'tough situation' with Bruce Boudreau stuck in limbo

    Bruce Boudreau was visibly emotional as Canucks fans serenaded him with "Bruce, there it is" chants on Friday.

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th