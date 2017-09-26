Chiefs put kicker Santos on IR, sign Butker from Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos (5) kicks a field goal with punter Dustin Colquitt (2) holding, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have placed kicker Cairo Santos on injured reserve and claimed rookie kicker Harrison Butker off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad.

The moves were made Tuesday. The Chiefs did not say whether Santos would be designated to return his season. He would need to remain on IR for at least six weeks, then have two weeks to return to the roster.

Santos was hit on a field goal attempt in Sunday's victory over the Chargers, drawing a personal foul penalty, but coach Andy Reid did not mention him among the injuries after the game.

Santos also missed time in training camp with a groin injury.

Butker, who finished his college career as Georgia Tech's career scoring leader, will have an extra day to get up to speed. Kansas City plays the Redskins on Monday night.

