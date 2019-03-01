Chiefs to propose OT rule change allowing both teams to get ball

The Chiefs never had a chance to close out the AFC championship game — literally.

After trailing 14-0 at halftime to the Patriots, who eventually went on to win Super Bowl 53, the Chiefs rallied to take a 28-24 lead with 2:03 remaining only to go on to lose in overtime when they couldn't keep the Patriots out of the end zone.

Now, a defensive stop could have given quarterback Patrick Mahomes the ball and a chance to pull off the comeback victory. But with the overtime rules as they stand, the first team to score a touchdown wins.

Kansas City is hoping to change that.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said coach Andy Reid is putting together a proposal that would guarantee both teams receive the ball in overtime.

“Coach is working on that,” Veach said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think everybody wants a chance for guys to do what they do.

“I don’t really see the downside of having that. Especially when you have a player like Pat Mahomes. It would have been a lot of fun. I think people, if they weren’t already tuned in for a great game, would have turned on that overtime.”

While the Chiefs might be hoping a rule change will favor them next season, where they're favored to win next year's Super Bowl as of early February, it will take a bulk of the league to be on board as well.

An overtime rule change requires 75 percent of the league — 24 teams — to sign off on it.



