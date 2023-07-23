This Chiefs position group faces most questions at training camp. So how’s it going?

The Chiefs’ position group with the greatest intrigue made a solid first impression.

On the first day of full-squad training camp practice at Missouri Western, all eyes were on the wide receivers. There were plenty of big moments ... and one piece of unwelcome news.

Kadarius Toney “tweaked” a knee during a pre-practice punt return, coach Andy Reid said, adding, “We’ll see how he does as we go forward.”

Injuries have limited Toney in his first two NFL seasons with the New York Giants and the Chiefs, but he was healthy through last season’s playoffs. In the Super Bowl, he caught a touchdown pass and set up another touchdown with a game-record 65-yard punt return.

Otherwise, it was a good day for a group of players who might have as much to prove as any right now. None have been part of the Chiefs’ active roster or worked with Patrick Mahomes for more than one season, and the group lost top receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and veteran Mecole Hardman after last season.

But on Sunday, the Chiefs’ quarterbacks and receivers were on the same wave length. Mahomes dropped a beautiful completion to Richie James over the middle and James later deployed a nifty juke move on Nazeeh Johnson and Mike Edwards that resulted in a short scoring reception.

James is somewhat familiar with the Chiefs’ offense. Last season he played for the New York Giants and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who previously served as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

“He didn’t have to go through and learn everything here,” Reid said. “I like what I’ve seen from him. He’s a good football player, has a good feel for things.”

Skyy Moore, entering his second season in the NFL, caught the first pass from Mahomes during Sunday’s drills and was plenty active. So were Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross, Rashee Rice and John Ross.

“Like what I saw there,” Reid said of the group. “Caught the ball well. We put a lot of stuff in (during) OTAs, and the retention of the stuff we put in here now, I thought they handled it really well.”

Rice, the Chiefs’ second-round selection from SMU, got off to a rough start last week when he threw up multiple times during the first day of practice for rookies. Since then, Rice has been leaving only his plays on the field.

“He’s done a nice job,” Reid said. “He’s smooth and strong and catches the ball well, good route runner, smart kid. So far, I like it. We just have to keep going. The work load gets a little heavier every day. We’ll see how he retains that and the physical part of it we’ll see how he works his way through that.”

Being out of shape isn’t an issue for Rice. Reid said Rice finished first during conditioning tests on Saturday.

Camp observations