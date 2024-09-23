Chiefs players showed their love for injured Isiah Pacheco at Sunday’s game

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is in a new role these days: a spectator.

Pacheco was placed on injured reserve Wednesday because he had suffered a broken fibula, so he wasn’t at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chiefs game Sunday against the Falcons.

But Chiefs teammates made sure to let Pacheco know they missed him while in Atlanta.

Wide receivers Skyy Moore, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman donned Pacheco shirts during pregame warmups on Sunday night.

Pacheco posted a photo of his teammates to his Insta stories. This is really cool to see.

Chiefs wide receivers showed their support for injured teammate Isiah Pacheco.

That gesture touched the hearts of Chiefs fans. Here is a bit of what they were saying about the shirts and the support the Chiefs players were showing Pacheco.

This warms my heart miss you pop! https://t.co/ExA5NR6QWp — It’s Jodi Newsome (@ItsJodiNewsome) September 23, 2024

Love it! — 25 (@heynow2525usc) September 23, 2024

THAT IS AWESOME — GLAMOURGIRL (@tiffany12281629) September 22, 2024