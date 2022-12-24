The Chiefs players gave Andy Reid his favorite Christmas gift of all: a cheeseburger

As much as we all love receiving Christmas gifts, there is just something special about giving the perfect present to someone else.

Kind of like what the Chiefs players gave coach Andy Reid after a 24-10 win over the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.

There are those people who say you shouldn’t open a present on Christmas Eve, but this one for Reid simply had to be opened before the big day.

“We took a little poll,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Reid, “and we got you a little gift.”

Tight end Travis Kelce walked up and presented Reid with the gift. Reid took off the red-and-white Christmas paper, revealing a Nike shoebox.

Inside the box was a big, beautiful cheeseburger.

Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is almost as renowned as his play-calling ability.

Two years ago, Reid told NBC Sports’ Peter King: “How great is a good cheeseburger? Listen, there is just something about it. It keeps you grounded, Peter.”

It’s safe to say Reid was feeling grounded on Christmas Eve.

There was a little Christmas joy in the Chiefs locker room on Saturday.