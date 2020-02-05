Chiefs players chugged beer and had the most fun at their Super Bowl victory parade

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports

Kansas City Chiefs fans have waited for this day for decades, and it’s finally here: the Super Bowl parade. Chiefs fans came out in droves to celebrate their team’s victory with the players, and a good time was had by all.

The players, though, had an especially good time. Some decided to walk the parade route, but Khalen Saunders decided to dance.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Stefan Wisniewski and Chris Jones decided to run around and shout a lot, which is exactly what the occasion called for.

Jason Kelce had a custom WWE belt and thoroughly enjoyed carrying it around.

Kelce was on the ground for awhile, and Patrick Mahomes literally poured beer into his mouth from atop a double-decker bus.

Kelce was warming up for a rowdy end-of-parade speech.

Victory parades are made for beer celebrations, and Mahomes did not disappoint. He threw them to fans, along with mini footballs.

He made sure the cameramen didn’t go thirsty.

And Mahomes definitely saved some beer for himself. He and other Chiefs players pulled as many Stone Colds as they possibly could without passing out.

Even during a victory parade, Mahomes never rests. He threw actual footballs into the crowd, showing off that golden arm.

It was an unforgettable day, and it ended appropriately: With the actual lifting of the Super Bowl MVP onto the shoulders of his teammates.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next