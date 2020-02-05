Chiefs players chugged beer and had the most fun at their Super Bowl victory parade

Kansas City Chiefs fans have waited for this day for decades, and it’s finally here: the Super Bowl parade. Chiefs fans came out in droves to celebrate their team’s victory with the players, and a good time was had by all.

The players, though, had an especially good time. Some decided to walk the parade route, but Khalen Saunders decided to dance.

KHALEN GOT THE MOVES 🕺 pic.twitter.com/hhQu1Y3zFO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020

Stefan Wisniewski and Chris Jones decided to run around and shout a lot, which is exactly what the occasion called for.

This Chiefs parade is INSANE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WlSer7RvUf — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) February 5, 2020

STONECOLD IS WILDIN’ 🤟 pic.twitter.com/ex3pbbICh7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020

Jason Kelce had a custom WWE belt and thoroughly enjoyed carrying it around.

Kelce was on the ground for awhile, and Patrick Mahomes literally poured beer into his mouth from atop a double-decker bus.

Mahomes giving Travis Kelce a beer shower 😅 pic.twitter.com/E1IIBMdsIO — Katie (@KatieLaughh) February 5, 2020

I got a photo of Mahomes pouring a beer from a bus to Kelce and my day is made pic.twitter.com/m0MP1XsKRI — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) February 5, 2020

Mahomes pouring a beer into Kelce’s mouth is peak #ChiefsParade pic.twitter.com/ixUAY57tVt — Charlotte Reeves (@CharlotteReeve_) February 5, 2020

Kelce was warming up for a rowdy end-of-parade speech.

Let’s just say that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn’t hold anything back during the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade Wednesday. #ChiefsKingdom #ChiefsKingdomParade pic.twitter.com/CNhBUvqBor — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) February 5, 2020

Victory parades are made for beer celebrations, and Mahomes did not disappoint. He threw them to fans, along with mini footballs.

Mahomes is throwing beers to fans and screaming at them to chug and launching mini footballs across the entire metroplex. A SCENE pic.twitter.com/JBBdlwoF5H — Jared James (@Jared_James11) February 5, 2020

He made sure the cameramen didn’t go thirsty.

Mahomes is a man of the PEOPLE. Making sure the camera men have beers. pic.twitter.com/sPtO8yuv1I — Surf & Turf Podcast (@surfandturfpod) February 5, 2020

And Mahomes definitely saved some beer for himself. He and other Chiefs players pulled as many Stone Colds as they possibly could without passing out.

🍻



Patrick Mahomes is enjoying a few cold beverages at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/Fy1WG6qbEO — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 5, 2020

Even during a victory parade, Mahomes never rests. He threw actual footballs into the crowd, showing off that golden arm.

.@PatrickMahomes getting some reps in during the Super Bowl victory parade 🤣🏈 pic.twitter.com/PSZ72dcTgb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2020

It was an unforgettable day, and it ended appropriately: With the actual lifting of the Super Bowl MVP onto the shoulders of his teammates.

First, you hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Then, you lift the Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes. #ChiefsKingdomParade pic.twitter.com/Pgq5r2VVvH — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) February 5, 2020

