Chiefs to play NFL season opener and also on Christmas Day. Here are the opponents

The Kansas City Chiefs will be in the spotlight for the NFL’s first game and also on Christmas Day.

The NFL announced Thursday morning that the Chiefs will open the NFL season with a Thursday night game on Sept. 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Detroit Lions. In addition, the Chiefs will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders at noon Central on Monday, Dec. 25 in a contest broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon.

On Wednesday, the league revealed two other dates for KC games this season. The Chiefs will play the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany, and also will have a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 31 in a contest televised on CBS.

The full league slate is set to be revealed at 7 p.m. Thursday on the NFL Network.