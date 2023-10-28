Chiefs place Bolton on injured reserve. Here’s who’s been called up from practice squad

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, who suffered a dislocated wrist in last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, is headed to the injured reserve list.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs have elevated safety Deon Bush from the practice squad.

While on IR, Bolton will miss at least four games. He was the Chiefs leading tackler in each of the previous two years.

Bolton underwent surgery earlier this week.

Bolton had missed three NFL games earlier this season with an ankle injury. Drue Tranquill filled in admirably for Bolton then and will get the call this time as well. Tranquill and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed are tied for the team lead with 36 tackles.

Bush, in his eighth NFL season and second with the Chiefs, appeared mostly on special teams last season. He appeared in 16 regular-season games and all three postseason contests.