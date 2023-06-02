Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes used behind-the-back toss to get Eric Stonestreet at Big Slick

Here’s the thing about the annual Big Slick softball game: You can throw out all the rules.

When a batter steps to the plate, she or he will look out and see about two dozen people playing defense. Players run out of the basepaths toward the dugout, then run back toward the base.

It’s chaos at times, but it’s all in good fun.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

And Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have had the most fun of all on Friday when the softball game was played at Kauffman Stadium.

In the first inning, Mahomes was at shortstop when Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet came to bat. Stonestreet grounded to Mahomes, who broke out a behind-the-back throw to first.

You may have seen him do this in practice, but this time Mahomes did it in a game. Albeit a celebrity softball game.

Patrick Mahomes with a no-look behind the back throw to first base to get out Eric Stonestreet @PatrickMahomes @ericstonestreet @BigSlickKC pic.twitter.com/7hq5d8TcpW — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) June 2, 2023

The game didn’t mean anything, of course, but Mahomes still chased a runner who had wondered far off the base paths to get an out. He chased after a foul ball, too.

And Mahomes also launched a home run and broke out his huddle walk from third to home.

Patrick Mahomes just hit a home run. pic.twitter.com/Zd9MeW6oZY — Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) June 2, 2023

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was at the game, too, along with the couple’s daughter, Sterling.