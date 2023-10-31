Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce made Halloween plans. Here’s what they’re doing

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on former teammate Alex Smith’s SiriusXM show last week, and they opened the discussion by talking about Halloween.

Anyone who follows Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, on Instagram knows the family goes all out for Halloween. They even once poked fun at his leg injury after he had recovered.

“Halloween changed for me when I became a dad and all of a sudden I had to start dressing up in ridiculous costumes because we started doing this family thing,” Smith said. “And all of a sudden I’m a 6-4 Goofy in a shredder. And just these ridiculous costumes, so I’ve got to know: you guys got any Halloween plans you can reveal? We doing the family dress up thing this year?”

Mahomes said he and Brittany are indeed planning a family theme, too.

“We definitely are. Along the lines of golf. We haven’t exactly finished what (son) Bronze is gonna be but I think I’m gonna be a golfer so it’s nice and easy,” Mahomes said. “Last year I was the sun so that was a little bit crazy, but I’m just gonna dress up as a golfer. (Daughter) Sterling’s got a caddy outfit, and then we’re trying to figure out what to do with Bronze and make him kind of complete the full family outfit.”

During his weekly visit on KCSP (610 AM), Mahomes admitted the team’s trip to Germany for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins has added a wrinkle to the family’s Halloween plans.

Still, Mahomes is looking forward to spend time with his kids.

“I’m sure we’ll do some trick or treating around the neighborhood,” Mahomes said. “Not too big a plan. It’s hard when you kind of have this crazy week ... we’ll make sure to go out for Halloween but they’ve still got to make bedtime you know.

“So it’ll be fun to share that with them and Sterling is starting to understand a little bit of what’s going on. So I’m excited to see her all dressed up and everything like that.”

Travis Kelce’s plans

One of Mahomes’ teammates has Halloween plans, too.

Tight end Travis Kelce is going to spend some time with girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who flew into Kansas City on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.

US Weekly said the couple is “planning to celebrate Halloween together” by going to a few parties with their friends.

Wouldn’t it be something if Kelce and Swift instead decided to hand out Halloween candy at his home?

On his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce talked about a past Halloween experience that didn’t go as planned.

“I didn’t know if everybody knew where I lived at the moment and of course everyone knows at this point,” Kelce said. It’s all good, though. I love Kansas City. Being there handing out candy would have probably been a little aggressive. I just put it out on the front porch. I didn’t say please take one. I just put a bunch of ... king-size candy bars in there and I was just like, ‘I’ll just see if everybody gets it.’ And sure enough, like the first group of like 12-year-olds came (and took it all).

“I definitely got got doing what I did to other households as a kid. You gotta love it, man. Wasn’t even upset. I just screamed at them as they were running away.”

Man, those kids have a great Halloween story they’re probably telling friends about today.