Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce star in a new Hy-Vee commercial

Four years ago, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ruined outdoor plans for a number of his neighbors.

Not really, of course. But that was depicted in a commercial for Hy-Vee. Since then, Mahomes has starred in other ads for the grocery-store chain.

In one, he showed a knack for making pinpoint throws ... while putting away groceries. And Mahomes was joined last year by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a spot with the song “Best Friend.”

That commercials showed Mahomes making sure Kelce had all the snacks he needed.

A new ad with the Chiefs teammates has aired this month. This one doesn’t have quite the production value of last year’s series of commercials, but it does include another member of the Chiefs.

It’s Chiefs radio broadcaster Mitch Holthus.

He provides the voice-over work for the commercial, which highlights the grocery store’s meat department.