Skip Bayless unhappy to see Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce at 2023 NFL Draft

The number of fans at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City reached capacity shortly before the event began, and commissioner Roger Goodell knew just how to rev up the crowd.

Actors Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner were on the stage at Union Station when Goodell introduced a pair of hometown stars: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

The duo brought a piece of shiny hardware: the Lombardi Trophy, which the Chiefs won as Super Bowl LVII champions.

Here’s the thing: Mahomes wasn’t content with the cheer they received.

“Kansas City,” Mahomes said, “I think we can do a little bit better than that. Chiefs Kingdom, can I hear you out there?”

Things got even louder after Mahomes’ request.

Kelce took the microphone and said: “Hey, we fought for our right to party!”

The crowd cheered again when Kelce added: “You ready to trade up for the No. 1 pick this year or what? (General manager Brett) Veach get it.”

Alas, that didn’t happen as the Carolina Panthers made the first pick and selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Goodell then officially opened the draft by saying: “OK Kansas City, it’s time to get this thing started.”

Here are the Chiefs stars kicking off the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless was not happy to see the Chiefs players flex at the start of the draft.

“OK, enough about the Chiefs,” Bayless tweeted. “Let’s get on with the draft.”