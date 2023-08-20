Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes threw an incredible pass while he was jumping out of bounds

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is so good that sometimes even his incomplete passes are amazing.

Nothing will top his 30-yard throw while parallel to the ground in Super Bowl LV. The ball hit Darrel Williams in the facemask and could have been a touchdown pass.

During the Chiefs’ preseason game Saturday night against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Mahomes pulled off some magic on another incomplete pass.

After being chased from the pocket, Mahomes ran toward the sideline and it looked like he was going to have to run out of bounds.

Instead, Mahomes jumped toward the sideline and threw the ball back across his body toward Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

This was an incredible throw, even though it was incomplete. Former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, who was working as a game analyst, was impressed that the ball even hit Valdes-Scantling in the hand.

The Chiefs ended up punting because that was a third-down play, but on their next drive Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Justin Watson.