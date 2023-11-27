Advertisement

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes threw a dime over shoulder of Raiders defender to Travis Kelce

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
Screengrab of NFL X video

This officially went down as a 27-yard pass completion from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce during Sunday’s game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

At the time, it seemed like a solid pass and catch, one that was part of a Chiefs touchdown drive in the second quarter.

But then the NFL shared an alternate angle of the play from behind Mahomes, and it left fans in awe.

Mahomes dropped the pass over the shoulder of Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo and into Kelce’s hands. This was an absolute dime from Mahomes.

Fans were blown away by the throw and shared their thoughts on X. Here is a look at what was being said.