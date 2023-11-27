Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes threw a dime over shoulder of Raiders defender to Travis Kelce

This officially went down as a 27-yard pass completion from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce during Sunday’s game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

At the time, it seemed like a solid pass and catch, one that was part of a Chiefs touchdown drive in the second quarter.

But then the NFL shared an alternate angle of the play from behind Mahomes, and it left fans in awe.

Mahomes dropped the pass over the shoulder of Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo and into Kelce’s hands. This was an absolute dime from Mahomes.

this is an absurd throw from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/Eq86tDGMaU — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) November 26, 2023

Fans were blown away by the throw and shared their thoughts on X. Here is a look at what was being said.

Woah. That angle is amazing. — jenny tellez (@sportslover1977) November 26, 2023

Beautiful — Excessive Obligations in Relation to Income (@Droa26) November 26, 2023

That's wild. What perfect ball placement — Brandon Gebhard (@BrandonGebhard6) November 26, 2023

I don’t understand how this ball doesn’t hit 5 — Arrowheads Abroad #FrAAnkenfurters (@KCChiefs_UK) November 26, 2023

Crazy throw — Go Broncos (@530Broncos) November 26, 2023

Beautiful throw, right in the bucket. Warms my heart! — Brian Windmeyer (@windmeyer_brian) November 26, 2023