Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is third in NFL history with multiple 5,000 passing yard seasons

Tom Brady. Drew Brees. Patrick Mahomes.

Those are the only three quarterbacks in NFL history to reach 5,000 passing yards in a season two times.

Mahomes entered Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium needing 280 yards to reach 5,000 for the season.

Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, had 239 yards passing in the first half of Sunday’s game and got to the statistical mark in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Blake Bell.

The other quarterbacks to reach 5K in passing yards in a season two times are the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady (also twice) and former Saints star Drew Brees (five times), the NFL said.

Mahomes, 27, also reached that mark in his first season as a starter in 2018 (5,097 passing yards). Mahomes won the NFL MVP award that season.

Just 2 minutes, 14 seconds after that scoring throw to Bell, Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon. That was Mahomes’ 40th touchdown pass of the season.

The NFL said Mahomes and Brees are the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 5,000 or more passing yards and 40-plus touchdown throws in multiple seasons.

Mahomes had 50 touchdown passes in 2018 hen he topped 5,000-passing yards.