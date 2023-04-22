Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes thanks Elon Musk for getting his Twitter verification back

Many Twitter users this week found the blue check mark verification by their names had been removed.

Twitter started charging users who wanted to keep the check marks, but many decided against the $8 fee. That includes actor Jason Alexander of “Seinfeld” fame. He said he was quitting Twitter because his verification had gone away.

Among those who lost their check mark was the best player in the most popular sport in the United States: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP, reached out to Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday asking to have the blue check mark returned.

@elonmusk let me get my blue check back! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 21, 2023

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the former Chiefs star, noted Twitter allowed Lakers star LeBron James to keep his verification but not Mahomes.

You paid for bron but didn’t pay for the best QB in the NFL not to have a blue check — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 21, 2023

That last tweet gone have people wondering — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 21, 2023

Mahomes’ wish was granted Saturday as the check mark returned next to his name. He took to Twitter to thank Musk.

All’s well that ends well ... for Mahomes. As for former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, well, that remains to be seen.

But Thornhill is hoping he’ll get the check mark back.