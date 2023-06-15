Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes stars in new Coors Light commercial, but it’s not for beer

One of my favorite locker-room videos after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII involved quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrating with Matt Nagy and Ted Crews.

Nagy is now the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator and Crews is the Chiefs’ executive vice president of communications.

“I’m about to hammer like a hundred Coors Lights,” Mahomes told them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes congratulates Matt Nagy on winning his first Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0cswTMjVjB — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023

Yes, Mahomes loves Coors Light, as fans saw in the Super Bowl parade and with the beer being the drink of choice when he married Brittany.

Mahomes is starring in a new commercial for the company, which noted NFL players can’t promote beer. That’s why the beermaker introduced a Coors Light Bear, who pals around with the NFL’s MVP in the spot.

“When I’m on the golf course, I always need my Coors Light Bear,” Mahomes said in a news release. “It’s great to work with one of my favorite brands, especially during the off-season when I can really find a moment to chill.

“It’s no secret how much I love Coors Light Bear. From kicking back after a long day, to finding a moment of chill on the golf course, I always enjoy time with Coors Light Bear.”

Yep, this is a tongue-in-cheek commercial.

Coors Light is selling a small number of bear-shaped golf club covers at the company’s website from Thursday to Sunday and again on June 25 at 11 a.m. They cost $15, and proceeds go to Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Fans also can enter to win a bear club cover signed by Mahomes. Entries will be accepted until July 11 at the Coors Light website.