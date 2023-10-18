Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on shooting Subway commercial with Chargers’ Justin Herbert

When the Chiefs play host to the Chargers on Sunday, it’ll be the first time that quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will be on the same field together since earlier this year.

The last time they were together was not at an NFL stadium. It came when the quarterbacks recorded a Subway commercial.

During an interview on KCSP (610 AM) on Monday, Mahomes was asked about shooting the commercial with Herbert. The 6-foot-2 Mahomes has just one “complaint” about Herbert, who is 6 foot 6.

“He’s a good dude. Obviously, a great football player, but good dude,” Mahomes said. “It was cool to be able to shoot that and he’s very tall, man. He makes me look short out there. So he’s a fun guy to go up against and compete against and we’ll do it for a long time throughout our career.”

Here is the commercial.

Herbert made his NFL debut against the Chiefs in 2020 and has thrown for at least 4,300 yards each season.

Mahomes was asked how Herbert has changed since that first game.

“He can make every throw, he has a cannon for an arm, he can move,” Mahomes said. “It’s everything you want in a quarterback. So he’s just learned, just like all of us have over these last few years whenever you’re in the NFL, you take away from your mistakes and make them positives, and whatever you’ve done well, you just try to continue to do them.

“I mean, it’s a process in the NFL, you can never be satisfied, and he’s done a great job of it. Like I said, we’ll play a lot over the next decade or so. And so I’m excited for the opportunity to go up against them.”