Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes seen arguing with Eric Bieniemy at end of first half vs. Colts

The Chiefs’ offense scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half of Sunday’s game in Indianapolis, but the unit had trouble moving the ball.

Kansas City led 14-10 but had a mere 102 yards of total offense, with scoring drives of just 35 and 21 yards. The Chiefs had the ball at their 42-yard line with time to run another play late in the second quarter. Maybe even a Hail Mary pass.

Instead, the Chiefs let the clock run out to end the half.

CBS Sports cameras showed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arguing with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Mahomes seemed to want the Chiefs to run another play. Head coach Andy Reid stepped between the two and appeared to diffuse the situation.

“There as definite frustration between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy,” CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said at the start of the third quarter.

The Colts made the optimal call by keeping the offense on the field (Guide said go by 4.1%), however, La'Jarius Sneed's strip sack led to a failed try.



Sneed currently leads all DB in blitzes (15), pressures (5), and sacks (2) this season.#KCvsIND | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Nb3AJh74wt — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 25, 2022

