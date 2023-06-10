Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes near-flawless at Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s charity softball game

Patrick Mahomes modestly said he would try to hit three home runs before stepping into the batter’s box Friday night at the Kansas City Monarchs’ Legends Field.

Minutes later, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise quarterback easily doubled his wager, putting six softballs over the shortened fence and winning the home run derby at teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s charity softball game.

“How’s it feel to finally win something?” Sports Radio 810 host and event emcee Steven St. John jokingly asked the two-time Super Bowl champion. Mahomes, clutching the derby trophy he’d just won, claimed it as his third favorite, behind his two sterling Lombardi Trophies.

Great to see Patrick Mahomes finally win a trophy pic.twitter.com/GUnYDnZpvA — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) June 9, 2023

At some point in that sequence, Chiefs safety Justin Reid asked what many likely ponder each time Mahomes surpasses their prior knowledge of his talents on or off the football field: “What is he not good at?”

Mahomes clobbered three home runs in the ensuing game to lead the Chiefs’ offensive players to a 22-6 win over their defensive teammates. Creed Humphrey, Isiah Pacheco, Nick Bolton and Willie Gay were among the more than 40 players who participated. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and a few former players also attended.

Valdes-Scantling was appreciative of the fans’ support — 4,151 tickets were sold and proceeds will benefit the Humble Beginnings Foundation — and that of so many teammates. His fellow Chiefs could’ve left town between the end of OTAs Friday and the start of mandatory training camp on Tuesday, June 13, but they stayed and played.

Watch *6* home runs crushed by #ChiefsKingdom QB @PatrickMahomes at the @MVS__11 charity softball game. Mahomes won the Home Run Derby, then went 3-3 in the game, including a Grand Slam. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/KYztJOPjcE — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) June 10, 2023

“I think that’s something that we all take pride in, just supporting one another in all our events,” Valdes-Scantling told reporters before the game. “We’ll see guys at every single guy’s event. And I think this is something that we can also do and compete, but also show brotherhood and show our support to one another.”

Mahomes picked up right where he left off last Friday in the Big Slick celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium, when he homered and threw behind his back across the infield to nab actor Eric Stonestreet. Sporting a red glove with neon lime green lacing at shortstop, Mahomes ranged to his right, smoothly fielded a grounder and threw fluidly to first to end the top of the first.

It was noted during the game that his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., has his No. 28 jersey retired by the Sioux Falls Canaries, who play alongside the Monarchs in the American Association of Professional Baseball.

The younger Patrick Mahomes was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Though he turned down that opportunity to focus on football at Texas Tech, he continued to show Friday evening that he’s still quite capable with glove and bat in hand.

One of his derby homers cleared the actual Legends Field fence in left field — not the makeshift softball fence for the event. His third home run from the actual game was a grand slam in the top of the sixth that capped the Team Offense scoring and sparked a celebration with all his teammates at home plate. He pitched briefly and also roamed the outfield some. He was all over the place.

Now, back to Reid’s almighty question: Is there anything he’s not good at?

If there were a blemish on Mahomes’ stat line, it would be this: The first T-shirt he attempted to toss into the stands plummeted back to Earth just a few feet from where he stood on the third-base side.

But, shaking off the blunder, he removed any impression that he might be not good at throwing T-shirts. He wound a second shirt tighter than the first and let it fly, connecting with a fan in the lower bowl behind home plate.

At the end of the game, Mahomes signed autographs on the field, then sprinted back down the third-base line to present a game ball to a young fan.

Mahomes’ generosity wasn’t lost on the teammate who invited him out to help benefit the community.

“I mean he’s the face of the NFL,” Valdes-Scantling said. “But he’s a brother of mine, and for him to take time out of his busy house — you know, he’s got two kids at home — to come out and toss around some softballs and hit a couple of home runs for the offense, it means everything.”