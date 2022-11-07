Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes leads game-tying drive with three clutch running plays

A few years back, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes jokingly asked his teammates if he had resembled Ravens star Lamar Jackson on a scramble during a game against the Broncos.

During Sunday night’s game against the Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes really did channel Jackson, and it came just when the Chiefs needed it most.

The Chiefs trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter and things looked dire. They faced a third-and-17 play from the 31-yard line with 7 minutes, 11 seconds to play in the game. Mahomes picked up the first down and more with this dazzling run.

Not his first rodeo.



pic.twitter.com/dejke7Yeqj — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) November 7, 2022

That kept the drive alive and seemed to rejuvenate the Chiefs, who soon moved the ball into the red zone.

Once again, Mahomes used his legs to get the job done as he scored on a great 14-yard touchdown run.

PATRICK MAHOMES DOING IT ALL ON HIS OWN ️



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/opepzeEl7V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2022

The Chiefs went for a two-point conversion and were aided by a Titans penalty that put the ball on the 1-yard line. Guess who got the conversion? You guessed it: Mahomes with another fantastic run.

Those eight points tied the game, which went to overtime.