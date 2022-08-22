Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is latest addition to Fortnite’s Icon Series — as a Gladiator

Fortnite gamers soon will have an opportunity to play as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the game’s Icon Series.

“Quarterback, record-breaker, and NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes makes his next play in the Fortnite Icon Series,” the game makers wrote on their website. “And since recovery is as important as putting in the work, his alter-ego Mahomes Saucy Style is also dropping in!”

Fortnite said on its website that the Mahomes Set, which is coming Wednesday, will include the following:

Patrick Mahomes Outfit

Gladiator Mindset Style (Shades on and arm enhanced)

Gridiron Gladiator Back Bling

Snap Axes Pickaxe (Expertly handled. Glows red when swung!)

Endzone Elite Wrap (Gear for your gear)

Showtime Emote (Back in the game)

Fortnite shared this video of the Mahomes character.

Although the Mahomes character will be officially released Wednesday, there will be a special event on Tuesday. Fortnite said “players have the opportunity to earn the Patrick Mahomes Outfit early with the Patrick Mahomes Cup! Find out more information about this tournament, including the special Emoticon reward.”

As Digital Trends noted, the Icon Series has included many other famous athletes, along with musicians. That includes, LeBron James, Bruno Mars, Naomi Osaka, Harry Kane, Ariana Grande and Neymar.

Mahomes tweeted a commercial he shot for the special Fortnite character.