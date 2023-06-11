Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a cold one on stage with Luke Combs at his concert

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chiefs were denied the chance to fully enjoy being the Kings of the NFL following their Super Bowl LIV victory in 2020.

Things are much different this time around.

Since winning Super Bowl LVII, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs have been enjoying themselves.

Mahomes in particular has had a great time, visiting the Met Gala, the White House, the Kentucky Derby, the NFL Draft, etc. On Saturday night, he attended the Luke Combs concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

As the best player in the country’s most popular sport, Mahomes was invited on stage with Combs.

The two shotgunned a beer as the Arrowhead crowd roared its approval. Here are some videos from the concert, and take note of Combs’ Chiefs cap.

Worked the #lukeCombs concert tonight but got finished in time to catch some of festivities! What a pop for @PatrickMahomes! pic.twitter.com/JdhSLXzgHl — Morgan James (@morgoj) June 11, 2023