Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Eagles' Jalen Hurts maintain lead in NFL MVP race after Week 10

The second half of the 2023 NFL season is underway, and with Week 10 action came a bit more clarity about who is (and who isn't) legit in the NFL playoff picture and MVP race.

Despite having this week off with their byes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts still hold the top spots in NFL MVP odds for this season. Behind them, the competition for one of football's most prestigious awards is heavy with AFC talent across the top.

As the 2023 NFL season continues, we'll be tracking NFL MVP odds every week for the remainder of the season.

Here's how the latest NFL MVP odds look, as of Monday, Nov. 13, courtesy of BetMGM.

NFL MVP race headed into Week 11

1. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (+275)

Last week: 1 (+275)

As he sits at pole position in odds for the NFL MVP race once again after Week 10, Mahomes extends his streak to seven straight weeks at the top. He's had at least a share of the lead each week but one: Week 3, when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led his team in a 70-point offensive explosion.

The Chiefs quarterback didn't do anything to improve or detract from his odds after a Week 10 bye. He and his team will face the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

2. QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (+300)

Last week: 2 (+300)

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Like Mahomes, Hurts didn't experience any line movement in his MVP odds after having Week 10 off with a bye. He's been consistently near the top of the odds board all season, and that has not changed.

Hurts and the Eagles take on Mahomes and the Chiefs on Monday night in Week 11.

T-3. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (+600)

Last week: 4 (+600)

Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates after running the ball for a first down against the New England Patriots during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins were also on a bye in Week 10. So, like Mahomes and Hurts, his MVP odds did not shift after Week 10 action. Tagovailoa did move up a spot on the leaderboard thanks to another signal-caller's odds dropping to match his.

The Dolphins take on the Raiders at home in Week 11. Las Vegas is coming off of a second straight win under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

Last week: 3 (+400)

Nov 5, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rolls out to pass during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but his odds dropped a bit after an unsteady performance in a 33-31 loss to the Browns, an AFC North rival.

Jackson was 13-23 on pass attempts with 223 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. One of his interceptions was returned for a touchdown that drew Cleveland within reach of the win. He also led the Ravens as a rusher, recording 41 yards on the ground on eight carries (5.1 yards per carry).

Baltimore will face another divisional rival in Week 11 when it plays the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati lost its Week 10 matchup with the Houston Texans, 30-27.

5. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (+1400)

Last week: 6 (+1400)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a first down in the second quarter against the Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Oct. 26, 2023.

Josh Allen and the Bills have yet to play in Week 10 at the time of writing, with the team's Monday Night Football clash with the Denver Broncos still forthcoming. Nevertheless, Allen moved up into the top five on the odds board thanks to a drop in Burrow's odds.

After Buffalo takes on Denver in Week 10, it will host the New York Jets on Sunday for Week 11.

