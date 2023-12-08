Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes donated his truck to charity and it’s being raffled off

This is a unique piece of sports memorabilia. Unfortunately, it won’t fit on a mantle or in a man cave.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes donated his truck to the Texas Tech Matador Club, which is raffling it off to raise money for student-athletes.

The Matador Club said it “contracts for NIL rights from Texas Tech student-athletes. These student-athletes promote local charities through social media, in-person appearances, and other avenues. It’s a win-win: athletes acquire NIL deals, and local charities and non-profits benefit from the volunteer work and expanded awareness of their cause.”

The raffle will be held Jan. 6 and each ticket costs $100. You can enter here.

The Matador Club said Mahomes drove the 2019 Nissan Titan XD Rocky Ridge Edition from 2018-’22 and it has only 10,238 miles.

Here are some of the particulars, via the event organizers.

Engine: 5.6 Liter V8

Drivetrain: Four-wheel drive

Custom seat stitching

Metallic black paint custom fade

Mod series bumpers with grill and lighting

“We are incredibly honored to partner with Patrick Mahomes for this truck raffle. Not only does it give fans the chance to win a truly one-of-a-kind truck, but it also allows us to make a significant impact in our community,” Matador Club Board Member Cody Campbell said in a news release.

“The generosity of Patrick Mahomes and the enthusiasm of supporters will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Unlike, say, a Chrysler LeBaron that was once driven by actor Jon Voight, you won’t need teeth marks on a pencil* to determine the original owner.

*That’s a “Seinfeld” reference

Here are photos of the truck.

The interior of the truck.

Inside the truck