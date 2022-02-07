Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on daughter’s birthday, how he’s enjoyed watching her grow

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a mere 10 passes at Sunday’s Pro Bowl game in Las Vegas. That was the fewest of any of the AFC quarterbacks at the game, but it allowed Mahomes time to be interviewed on the sideline.

Mahomes talked about the sting of losing the AFC Championship Game and what it will take to get back to the Super Bowl.

At the end of the interview, Mahomes was asked by ESPN’s Lisa Salters about his daughter, Sterling. She will have her first birthday on Feb. 20, and joined Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, for the Pro Bowl weekend.

Mahomes was asked what it’s been like to be a father, and he mentioned a word that most child learn early in their lives.

“Oh, it’s been awesome. You know, she’s at that stage now where she’s almost walking,” Mahomes said. “She has a personality. She knows how to say ‘no’ a lot. So I’ll have to get used to that. So it’s definitely awesome to have them all out here.”

The ESPN broadcasters for the game — Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese — chuckled about Sterling’s learning to say”no.” All three are fathers and likely remember when their kids started to use that word.

KCTV sports director Dani Welniak shared the interview on Twitter: