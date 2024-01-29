Chiefs' path back to Super Bowl stage looked much different than past runs

BALTIMORE — Patrick Mahomes' father arrived at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday wearing a jacket with a message: "Kansas City vs. Everybody."

For the casual NFL fan, this might seem like an absurd idea. The Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, the team with one of the most prolific quarterbacks of his generation under center and one of the greatest coaches of all-time on the sidelines … as underdogs? Really?

And yet, that's how Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said they felt: overlooked.

"It’s a little different," Rice told USA TODAY Sports. "When you win a championship, the people on the outside expect you to be perfect. And us not having a perfect season … just kind of worried everybody else on the outside.

"But us, on the inside," he continued, "we knew what we were doing."

Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years after outslugging the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, on a gray Sunday afternoon. That the Chiefs made it to the sport's grandest stage, again, is not exactly a surprise. This time, the path they took to get there was just a little bit different.

WATCH: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share celebratory kiss after Chiefs win AFC championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (R) celebrate after their 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

After finishing either first or second in the AFC for five years, the Chiefs entered this year's playoffs as a No. 3 seed. And after hosting the AFC championship game every year since 2018, at times thanks to the loss of a higher-ranked team, they had to play two games on the road − and go through the two top-seeded teams in the AFC.

"We earned it," Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said from a cigar-scented locker room. "We deserve to be here. It wasn’t a fluke."

The Chiefs won Sunday, at least in part, by beating the Ravens at their own game. Against a Baltimore team that led the NFL in sacks during the regular season, Kansas City finished with four sacks to the hosts' two. Against a Baltimore defense that led the league in takeaways, the Chiefs didn't commit a turnover and forced three − including an interception by Deon Bush that effectively wrapped up the game.

Story continues

Perhaps most importantly: In a game with two of the league's most dangerous quarterbacks, the Chiefs managed to both dominate possession and score first, on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

"Punch a bully in the face," Rice said of his team's mindset. "A bully never been punched in the face before."

At its core, Kansas City played like a team that was both familiar with the stage and comfortable with the stakes. And that was no accident.

Head coach Andy Reid, who will be returning to the Super Bowl for a fifth time, praised his team for not just how they played but the mentality they brought into the game.

"It's tough to go back to back to back seasons. It's a tough thing," Reid said. "You played a lot of football games. You've got to work through that. You got to work through that mentally. That's not an easy thing. I'm so happy for the guys and how they handled that. When it came time to put the hammer down, they put the hammer down."

Multiple Chiefs players, including Mahomes, said they relished the fact that this year's postseason forced them to play on the road. After spending so many championship Sundays at Arrowhead Stadium, they had to play Josh Allen in Buffalo and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. Las Vegas sportsbooks considered them to be underdogs in both games.

They might very well be underdogs in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, too. And if they are, the mentality is clear: So be it.

"There were so many doubters, but it is hard to doubt (Mahomes). It’s hard to doubt (Reid)," Bush said. "We’ve got Hall of Famers in the building, and we have a bunch of character people. We worked hard and we always believed. We never doubted ourselves at all."

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on social media @Tom_Schad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs back in Super Bowl, but path looked much different