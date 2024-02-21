Chiefs Parade Shooting Victim Will Be Buried in Jersey Donated by Kicker Harrison Butker

The Chiefs player and Lisa Lopez-Galvan shared a devotion to Catholicism, Butker said, making her death "personal"

David Gray/Kansas City Chiefs via AP; Lisa Lopez-Galvan/Facebook

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker donated one of his jerseys to Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died in the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally

Butker was Lopez-Galvan's favorite player, and she was wearing his jersey when she was shot

Family members wanted to bury Lopez-Galvan in one of Butker's jerseys, but they were unable to find one until social media intervened

Harrison Butker is giving back to one of his biggest fans.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker has donated one of his jerseys to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally, according to The Kansas City Star.

Lopez-Galvan, 43, wore a white Butker jersey to the Feb. 14 event at Union Station in a nod to her favorite player, family members told the newspaper.

When they couldn’t find a replica jersey, family members reached out on X to Chiefs Kingdom in a since-deleted post, hoping to find one for her burial, per the outlet.

“#ChiefsKingdom I need your help... the son of Lisa Lopez-Galvan wants his mom to be put to rest in a white @buttkicker7 jersey .. the same she wore the day of the parade," the post read. "We can’t find them anywhere ... anyone have any idea where we can look?”

Butker, 28, then heard about the social media request and donated his jersey.

In a post on X, the father of two shared that Lopez-Galvan’s death was “personal,” and that they shared a devotion to Catholicism.

“My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence,” Butker posted. “Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice.”

He continued, “Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic faith makes this even more personal. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa’s soul.”

The mother of three and grandmother of four was a popular Tejano deejay who lived in the Kansas City area her entire life, according to her obituary.

Lopez-Galvan was celebrating the Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl win with family members, including her husband Mike, son Marc and daughter Adriana, when she was fatally shot. Three other family members, including her son, were also injured in the shooting, CNN reported.

Lopez-Galvan’s funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City.



