Chiefs' OT coin toss win brought back some bad memories for Josh Allen

The Kansas City Chiefs might not be going to the Super Bowl, but they still managed to reawaken some bad memories for the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship Game.

For the second week in a row, a wild game ended up going to overtime. And just like last week, the Chiefs won the vitally important coin toss. Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't love remembering what happened in the first game.

Pain. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 30, 2022

Allen also wasn't the only Bills player to note the parallel, as linebacker Andre Smith and long snapped Reid Ferguson both had their own reactions.

PTSD — Andre The Giant ⚡️ (@AndreSmith_9) January 30, 2022

Gotta be a weighted coin 😂 — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) January 30, 2022

That parallels between last week's game and this week's ended after the coin toss, however. Rather than quickly march down the field for a walk-off touchdown, the Chiefs had two passes go incomplete, then watched a deep Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill get punched away by Bengals safety Jessie Bates and reeled in by Vonn Bell.

Rather than fall without Joe Burrow ever touching the ball again, the Bengals went 42 yards and got the win on rookie Evan McPherson's 31-yard field goal.

It's unclear if any of that should bring any consolation for the Bills.