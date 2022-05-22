Chiefs open OTAs, Sporting has Open Cup match, Royals, Current hit road: KC’s Next Play

Rejoice, fellow Kansas Citians. The Chiefs will be doing football things this week.

Their offseason regimen cranks up a notch Tuesday, kicking off an opening three-day salvo of organized team activities — more commonly known as OTAs.

Sporting Kansas City also has a big week ahead, with a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup soccer match on Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park.

The days are getting longer and the calendar is blooming, too, so let’s get right into this week’s installment of KC’s Next Play.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid observe players on the first day of the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp earlier this month in Kansas City.

Springtime football for Chiefs

Getting better acquainted with the newcomers is part of the game plan as the Chiefs open OTAs at their Kansas City training complex adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.

Attending OTAs is voluntary, and no live contact (hitting) is allowed, but the Chiefs typically enjoy a strong turnout for these sessions. This week should be no exception, and the coaching staff is no doubt eager to get this dose of quality time with rookies such as cornerback Trent McDuffie, edge rusher George Karlaftis and receiver Skyy Moore (to name just a few), as well as the host of veterans sure to be in attendance.

Chiefs beat writer Herbie Teope wrote recently about the position battles that will begin to take shape during OTAs, which continue May 31-June 2 and June 7-10.

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen acknowledges the fans after painting the wall in commemoration of the team’s 2013 MLS Cup championship.

Three games in seven days

There’s a Sporting KC tradition at Children’s Mercy Park: After winning a championship or supporters shield, they hold a fun ceremony/party in which they “paint the wall” in the northwest corner of the stadium, adding a new entry for their latest trophy.

Sporting remains in the hunt for another opportunity to break out the paintbrushes because they’ve advanced to the Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Their next game is set for Wednesday at home against the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. Central Time.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament is running concurrently with the Major League Soccer season, and Sporting KC has a couple of league games this week, too: today (Sunday) at the San Jose Earthquakes at 6:30 p.m. Central, and home on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps at 8 p.m. KC time.

Story continues

MJ Melendez celebrates in the Royals’ dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during Wednesday’s game at The K.

On to the Valley of the Sun

After wrapping up a three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins today, the Royals return to the road for a two-game interleague series against the Arizona Diamondbacks followed by series at the Twins and Cleveland Guardians.

We’ll focus today on the first two road series, against the D’backs and Twins, because those two fall within our seven-day purview for KC’s Next Play. Following today’s 1:10 p.m. start against Minnesota, the Royals fly west for games on Monday and Tuesday in Phoenix, both with first-pitch start times of 8:40 p.m. Central.

The Royals will then get a scheduled off-day/travel day on Wednesday before opening that four-game set at the Twins on Thursday at 6:40 p.m., followed by games there on Friday (7:10 p.m.), Saturday (1:10 p.m.) and Sunday, May 29 (again at 1:10 p.m.). All times Central, of course.

Pyrotechnics explode around a DJ before a CONCACAF Champions League match at Lumen Field in Seattle earlier this month.

And on to the Pacific Northwest

A Wednesday evening road game in the Pacific Northwest awaits the KC Current this week.

The Current are scheduled to play the OL Reign at Lumen Field in Seattle at 9 p.m. Central Time. The Current won’t play again after that until Monday, May 30 — Memorial Day — at 2 p.m. Central.

Quick footnote: In case you’re wondering what the “OL” is all about, it references the OL Groupe, which owns French soccer teams Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, and in 2020 purchased Seattle’s NWSL franchise.