Chiefs Night at The K featured a dramatic game. Here’s how the Kansas City Royals fared

It was Chiefs Night at The K, and fittingly, the game featured plenty of dramatics — including a ninth-inning home run from Salvador Perez to send the game into extras.

The Cincinnati Reds, however, were one step ahead.

Cincinnati scratched across the game-winning run in the 10th inning. TJ Friedl scored from third base, beating out a throw from Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia after an official review determined Perez didn’t have the baseball on the tag.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cincinnati walked away with a 5-4 victory. The Royals dropped their seventh consecutive game.

Long before the dramatic ending, the Royals turned to veteran Zack Greinke on the mound. Greinke, who is no stranger to facing the Reds, did his best to snap the losing skid.

Greinke was sharp in the loss. He worked all corners of the strike zone while protecting an early lead. In the fourth inning, Greinke struck out the side and reached another key milestone, climbing into fifth on the Royals all-time strikeouts list.

He passed Paul Splittorff with his 1,058th franchise strikeout.

Greinke allowed three runs in five innings of work. He faltered in the sixth and ended up with a no-decision for his efforts.

The Royals added just enough run support to get the game to extras. Michael Massey hit two doubles and Perez homered in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough.

Here are key moments from the Royals’ loss...

MJ Melendez wows with outfield assist

MJ Melendez has taken his lumps in right field this season. Melendez, a converted catcher, continues to learn the position and is prone to mistakes.

On Monday, Melendez reminded fans of his tantalizing talent. In the first inning, Melendez threw out Reds shortstop Matt McLain at third base. He played the baseball on one hop and shifted his body weight behind the throw.

The ball narrowly beat McLain to the bag. Garcia applied the tag and as Royals fans showed their appreciation with a loud cheer.

Kansas City Chiefs honored at The K

The Super Bowl champions were in the building Monday night. Fans welcomed the Chiefs to Kauffman Stadium as they were celebrated during the annual “Chiefs Night.”

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were among several Chiefs in attendance. Head coach Andy Reid was present and addressed the home crowd.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are in the house! It's Chiefs night at Kauffman Stadium. #ChiefsKingdom #Royals pic.twitter.com/QkWz6iFESD — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 12, 2023

The festivities concluded as Travis Kelce threw out the first pitch. After a disappointing toss in Cleveland earlier this year, Kelce fared better as he threw a strike to Bobby Witt Jr.

What’s next: The Royals continue their home series against the Reds. Jordan Lyles will start Tuesday night against Brandon Williamson. Daniel Lynch will oppose Ben Lively in Wednesday’s finale.