Report: Chiefs ask for NFL inquiry after union rep conducts in-person meeting without a mask

As COVID-19 cases continue to pop up around the NFL, one team isn’t happy that an NFLPA representative conducted an in-person meeting without a mask.

That team would be the Kansas City Chiefs, who have requested the NFL begin an inquiry with the union into the incident, according to ESPN.

The union rep was reportedly in close proximity to players during the meeting in late October, mingling with the unmasked group. Union reps are not subject to the same intensive COVID-19 screenings that players are subject to, and regularly travel among teams.

COVID-19 has been a problem for Chiefs

Per ESPN, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, defensive lineman Chris Jones and fullback Anthony Sherman have all spent varying amount of times on the reserve/COVID-19 list — which denotes players whom have tested positive or been in close contact with an infected person — at different points this season.

News of Hardman’s placement was reported on Wednesday.

The Chiefs don't seem happy an NFLPA rep met with them without a mask. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) More

You’d imagine an NFLPA representative traveling amongst teams and meeting with them in person would be concerning for both the league and players. The union itself pushed for enhanced testing to protect its players, but introducing an individual who is not regularly tested and doesn’t wear a mask to locker rooms would seem to undermine that protection.

Half the league has dealt with COVID cases in one way or another this season. Just one positive test is enough to put in a team in the league’s intensive protocols and land multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after contact tracing.

More from Yahoo Sports: